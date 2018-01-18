Khloe Kardashian Is Helping Kevin Get the Girl of His Dreams on Revenge Body: ''She's the Only Girl I've Ever Loved''

It's now or never!

This week on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Kevin is ready to stop living life on the sidelines and start showing the world exactly what he's made of. Luckily, Khloe Kardashian is here to help him get a little pep back in his step and gain some confidence.

"Basically, I just want to have more confidence. I want to feel cool and I want the girls to like me," Kevin revealed to Khloe at their first meeting. "I want to get my first kiss because I've never been kissed." Aww! Fear not, Kevin, because Khloe is the queen of romance.