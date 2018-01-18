Shannen Doherty Is Back in Action in Heathers' First NSFW Trailer

Paramount Network's highly anticipated Heathers reboot premieres March 7, and the network has finally unleashed the first NSFW-trailer for the dark and edgy show which promises that teen angst will still definitely had a body count. Oh, and we get to see Shannen Doherty back in action as the OG Heather Duke, red bow in her hair and all.
So what exactly is Doherty's Heather up to in the new show? "She is in the very first scene of the very first episode," is the only thing showrunner Jason Micallef would tease at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour, adding she will appear in three episodes.
The trailer also introduces us to the new mean dream team, with three new Heathers ruling the school. Melanie Field takes on the role of Heather Chandler, a "body-positive" social media superstar, Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara, and Brendan Scannell as the new "gender-queer" Heather Duke. (Gotta love the school's administration's description of 'em!)
"Power corrupts and everyone at their core is kind of an asshole and concerned with themselves," Scannell previewed, with Mathews adding, "That's the statement of the Heathers in general: to make the uncool cool."
Grace Victoria Cox takes over for Winona Ryder as Veronica and James Scully is your new J.D. (originally played by Christian Slater), the new rebel in school who proves to be a "domestic terrorist" and "teenage Charles Manson." And Selma Blair takes on the role of Scannell's mother.
And yes, there are already some memorable one-liners, including, "Suck my third nipple."
Paramount Network
Fans of the original 1988 movie should keep an eye out for homages and nods, with Micallef saying, "This show is like a love letter to the original movie. There's so many little Easter eggs in each episode, even little things hidden in the set."
And if all goes well, viewers can expect Heathers to be an anthology series, telling a new story each season.
People do die on our show. It is Heathers," Micallef said. "I think that when it comes to anthology question…the idea is to take the spirit and then kind of reset and run with it. But I think that the first season is really a jumping off point using the original film and then we're totally rebooting...I am excited to reinvent it every year."
How very.
Heathers premieres Wednesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network.