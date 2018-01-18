Shannen Doherty Is Back in Action in Heathers' First NSFW Trailer

The trailer also introduces us to the new mean dream team, with three new Heathers ruling the school. Melanie Field takes on the role of Heather Chandler, a "body-positive" social media superstar, Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara, and Brendan Scannell as the new "gender-queer" Heather Duke. (Gotta love the school's administration's description of 'em!)

"Power corrupts and everyone at their core is kind of an asshole and concerned with themselves," Scannell previewed, with Mathews adding, "That's the statement of the Heathers in general: to make the uncool cool."

Grace Victoria Cox takes over for Winona Ryder as Veronica and James Scully is your new J.D. (originally played by Christian Slater), the new rebel in school who proves to be a "domestic terrorist" and "teenage Charles Manson." And Selma Blair takes on the role of Scannell's mother.

And yes, there are already some memorable one-liners, including, "Suck my third nipple."