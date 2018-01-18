Party of Five Reboot Is Happening at Freeform

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jan. 18, 2018 10:21 AM

Another day, another reboot!

Party of Five is the latest series staged to make a TV comeback, as Freeform is set to reboot the the beloved '90s drama, E! News has confirmed.

The network has handed a pilot order to the original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who will be modernizing the drama by tackling immigration.

Similar to the original series, the reboot will follow five siblings, the Buendias, who struggle to keep their family together after their parents are deported back to Mexico. 

The original Party of Five, which ran from 1994-2000, starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, and Lacey Chabert (and various actors who played the youngest, Owen) as siblings who come together after their parents die in a car crash. It also had a spinoff called Time of Your Life, which followed Jennifer Love-Hewitt's character as she moved to New York, but it was canceled after one season.

In June 2017, Scott Wolf and Neve Campbell appeared on Watch What Happens Live together, where they both shot down fans' hopes for a revival featuring the OG Salinger siblings. 

"It wouldn't make any sense whatsoever. If we haven't over the death of our parents 20 years later we have a serious problem," Campbell said.

However, back in 2015, Wolf seemed open to the idea.

"I have nothing but fondness in my heart for that show and that experience," Wolf told E! News. "If someone came up with a fun enough idea and everyone were going to participate then why not?"

The series won the Golden Globe for Best Drama in 1996 and was known for tackling hard hitting issues.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of PO5's reboot. 

