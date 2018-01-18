Party of Five Reboot Is Happening at Freeform

Another day, another reboot!

Party of Five is the latest series staged to make a TV comeback, as Freeform is set to reboot the the beloved '90s drama, E! News has confirmed.

The network has handed a pilot order to the original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who will be modernizing the drama by tackling immigration.

Similar to the original series, the reboot will follow five siblings, the Buendias, who struggle to keep their family together after their parents are deported back to Mexico.