How Ellen Pompeo Became One of TV's Most Powerful Women With Just One Show

It doesn't usually work out this way.

Actresses with a small handful of film credits on their resumes don't tend to land leading roles on major broadcast network dramas, let alone become and remain one of the most recognizable faces on TV for 14 years and counting. But like the show that has brought her into our living rooms every week, there's something extraordinary about Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo that simply can't be ignored or overlooked.

She's managed to overcome cast upheaval, behind-the-scenes drama, and the overall downward trending power of broadcast network TV to not only remain ABC's most bankable star, but become one of the most powerful women currently working in the medium. And she's done it all without ever leaving the same job.