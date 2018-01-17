Parenthood's Monica Potter Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Monica Potter wants to expand her family one more time.
On Wednesday afternoon, the beloved Parenthood star revealed some big news on Instagram. As it turns out, she's expecting another baby!
"I have something to share..." the owner of Monica Potter Home wrote to her followers while debuting her baby bump online.
This marks the second child for Monica and her husband Daniel Christopher Allison. The 46-year-old actress also has two grown sons from her marriage to Tom Potter.
As soon as the news was out, fans and followers couldn't help but express their joy and excitement on social media.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Yvette Nicole Brown wrote "Wow! CONGRATS" in the comments section while Parenthood co-star Erika Christensen added, "omg omg omg omg <3."
While Monica earned many fans for her role as Kristina Braverman on NBC's long running series, pop culture fans will also remember the actress from projects like Wisdom of the Crowd, Boston Legal and The Last House on the Left.
And throughout her career, the Hollywood star has found being a mom is the best title of them all.
"Once you become a parent, you automatically care less about yourself than you do about your child," she previously told Good Housekeeping. "It's even bigger than marriage. Maybe it shouldn't be, but for me, it is."
As for how she would describe herself as a mom, Monica had a few honest words.
"Overly worried, mindful, and a little bit ditsy," she told the publication. Something tells us lots of parents will relate. Congratulations Monica on the big news!