Jill Zarin Reacts to the "Overwhelming Love" From Her Real Housewives Family After Bobby's Death

Jill Zarin is expressing gratitude for the love and support she continues to receive from family and friends.

After Bobby Zarin passed away at 71 from a long battle with cancer, several members of the Real Housewives franchise have touched the family with their acts of kindness.

"Overwhelming love," Jill shared with E! News exclusively when describing the outreach from her reality TV family. "Ramona Singer has been incredible. She texts me, she e-mails me, she showed up at the hospital early on. All the Housewives."

The reality star continued, "I've gotten flowers from Vicki Gunvalson. I got an e-mail today from Melissa Gorga. Cynthia Bailey wanted to come [to the funeral]. Andy Cohen gave a shout out to Bobby [by] giving him the Mazel of the Week."

Jill also expressed gratitude to many other friends including Wendy Williams for her "beautiful tribute" during "Hot Topics" earlier this week.