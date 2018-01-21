SAG Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

It's actors toasting actors at tonight's 2018 SAG Awards!

In just a few short hours, the biggest stars from both film and television will gather inside Los Angeles's Shrine Auditorium to celebrate the performances and projects that made us laugh, cry and beg for more. Kristen Bell is set to host, a first for the typically MC-less award show, and presenters include Halle Berry, Emma Stoneand Lupita Nyong'o.

There's plenty of pressure going into the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, as they historically predict the eventual 2018 Oscar nominees. SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry, and active members are eligible to vote in the 15 categories.

Check out the entire list of winners, updating in real time, below.