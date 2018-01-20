A Look Back at the 25 Chicest SAG Award Red Carpet Couples of All Time

Their red-carpet fashions will last forever—even if their love hasn't!

We're just one day away from the 2018 SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, and we're taking a look back through the best and chicest red carpet couples of all time.

While many partners have parted since they attended the SAG Awards together, the loved-up stars certainly dazzled on the day-of at the award show.

From Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger in 2010 to Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in 2015 to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in 2003, A-list duos have been rocking the red carpet in their various fab fashions for the past 24 years.

We've got the 25 of the chicest SAG couples over the years. Take a look!

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, 2017 SAG Awards, Couples

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman in 2017

The Australian actress stole the show in a sequined Gucci number with toucan embellishments on the shoulder at last year's awards show. Her country crooner went for a classic tux look.

Steve Carell, Nancy Carell, 2015 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steve Carell and Nancy Carell in 2015

While the duo certainly didn't razzle and dazzle in their classic ensembles, the pair looked oh-so-chic when they attended the 2015 award show.

Andy Samberg, Joanna Newsom, 2015 SAG Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom in 2015

The too-cute couple coupled up on the red carpet. Joanna chose a confetti-colored Zac Posen gown, complete with on-trend cape. Her funny guy selected a Prada tux.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, 2015 SAG Awards

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston in 2015

The Cake star was a bronzed beauty in this vintage Galliano dress. Her gentleman went for a sleek black suit.

Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 2014 SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in 2014

Selecting a fun suit, Jesse wore Ted Baker London tuxedo in blue. His husband donned a purple suit in a similar style.

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, 2014 SAG Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves in 2014

The couple dazzled back in 2014. The actor opted for a funky ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, while the mother of his children selected a gold Vintage Donna Karan Atelier design.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Angela Weiss/FilmMagic)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2014

Before their split, Ben and Jen donned black looks when they attended the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles.

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, 2014 SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks in 2014

The Oscar winner went for a classic tux while his wife opted for a diamond-encrusted column gown for the award show.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Thomas, 2013 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin in 2013

The couple went for a classic but dramatic look in 2013. Alec donned Zegna, while his bride selected a Carmen Marc Valvo frock.

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber, 2013 SAG Awards

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber in 2013

Wearing a silver Marchesa frock, Naomi paired the dress with oversize diamond cluster earrings, an emerald ring, both by Fabergé and Christian Louboutin peep-toes. Meanwhile her main man wore a black suit.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, 2012 SAG Awards

Donato Sardella/WireImage

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in 2012

The pair was all smiles at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Emily opted for jade green chiffon one shoulder gown from Oscar de la Renta‘s Resort 2012 collection, a Swarovski blush crystal and satin Pure clutch, Jimmy Choo heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer, 2012 SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers in 2012

The actor looked dapper in a Gucci tuxedo. His wife donned a strapless, ivory sheath dress for the event.

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, 2012 SAG Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in 2012

The couple, who had been together 23 years at this point, wowed once again at the SAG red carpets. The Closer star selected a cut-out Pucci dress in a vibrant red color.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, 2012 SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2012

The former most famous couple in the world look chic as can be six years ago. Angie opted for a Jenny Packham autumn/winter 2011 draped gown.

Annette Bening, Warren Beatty, 2011 SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty in 2011

The longtime couple looked amazing together. Annette wore a golden gown by Tony Ward.

Joshua Jackson, Diane Kruger, 2010 SAG Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger in 2010

With her beau at her side, the Inglourious Basterds star slayed when she wore a gorgeous marigold gown by Jason Wu.

Stephen Moyer, Anna Paquin, 2010 SAG Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin in 2010

Former True Blood co-stars turned couple were looking smashing at the 2010 Awards show. Rocking some big hair and a bold look, the Oscar winner turned heads in the Alexander McQueen minidress design. Stephen selected a black tuxedo.

Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, 2009 SAG Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs in 2009

The now-exes turned up looking picture perfect at 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009. 

Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, 2007 SAG Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling in 2007

Back when the young Hollywood twosome was a couple, The Notebook stars made it work in their funky ensembles.

Heath Ledger, Naomi Watts, 2004 SAG Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Heath Ledger and Naomi Watts in 2004

This long-forgotten couple rocked the red carpet together almost 15 years ago. 

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, 2007 SAG Awards

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore in 2007

Before there was Mila, there was Demi. The May/December romance was in full bloom when the two hit the red carpet in 2007. For the event, Demi selected a ruffled Alberti Ferreti gown.

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2003 SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in 2003

The longtime couple looked oh-so cute back 15 years ago.

Josh Brolin, Diane Lane, 2003 SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Josh Brolin & Diane Lane in 2003

Diane donned a purple silk dress while Josh went dark and stormy with a black ensemble.

Ed Burns, Heather Graham, 1999 SAG Awards

Ron Galella/WireImage

Ed Burns & Heather Graham in 1999

Back in the day, Ed and Heather made quite the pair. The Boogie Nights star opted for a sexy green frock while her then-man donned a classic tux.

Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley, 1995 SAG Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley in 1995

More than two decades ago, the producer and the superstar complemented each other perfectly at the award show.

Some of the night's presenters includeMary J. BligeJason ClarkeWoody HarrelsonHolly HunterDaniel KaluuyaZoe KazanFrances McDormand, Laurie MetcalfKumail NanjianiSam RockwellRay RomanoSaoirse Ronan and Allison Williamswill pass out awards at the 2018 SAG Awards.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

