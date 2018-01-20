A Look Back at the 25 Chicest SAG Award Red Carpet Couples of All Time

Their red-carpet fashions will last forever—even if their love hasn't!

We're just one day away from the 2018 SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, and we're taking a look back through the best and chicest red carpet couples of all time.

While many partners have parted since they attended the SAG Awards together, the loved-up stars certainly dazzled on the day-of at the award show.

From Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger in 2010 to Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston in 2015 to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in 2003, A-list duos have been rocking the red carpet in their various fab fashions for the past 24 years.

We've got the 25 of the chicest SAG couples over the years. Take a look!