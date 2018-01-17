BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 6PM

See the Moment Nikki Bella Found Out She Was Going to Be on Dancing With the Stars

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 3:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Monica Potter

Parenthood's Monica Potter Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

WAGS: Atlanta, Kesha, Sincerely

Kesha Norman's Relationship Drama Follows Her on a Girl's Trip to New Orleans on WAGS Atlanta

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Has the Last Laugh Hosting (Fake) Fake News Awards

Lace up those dancing shoes! 

Nikki Bella was given the amazing opportunity to perform on Dancing With the Stars last year. Even though it was a huge career opportunity for the twin, her sister Brie Bella was less than thrilled when she first heard the news while the two were in New York doing press. 

"So Nicole gets this call and she walks away and looks super sneaky," Brie shared. Since Nikki kept giving Brie the side-eye when she was on the phone, it was a little off putting to Brie when Nikki wouldn't share what her secret phone call was about. "I might be booked for the next three months," Nikki revealed cryptically. 

Watch

Nikki Bella Shocked by DWTS Double Elimination

Obviously Brie was going to need a little more than that. "I got booked on Dancing with the Stars," she whispered to her sister. Brie's husband Daniel Bryan was quick to offer Nikki a congratulations, but Brie was a little annoyed. "It's exciting, but it's like, Bryan, she is supposed to give all her time right now to Birdie Bee and the wine," Brie shared.

"We literally just cleared our schedules for the next three months to fully concentrate on our two companies we have right now," Brie shared. Nikki assured her that she would be fully devoted their business ventures but Brie was not buying it. 

"What's more important? Birdie Bee and wine, which is our lives until the end of time," Brie asked her. "Or something you're gonna do for three months?" If the tensions weren't already high, Bryan added his two cents. "We're so happy for you, but if Birdie Bee fails, it's your fault," Bryan joked. But, you know, no pressure! 

See the exciting moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Sundays at 6 p.m. on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ E! Shows , Shows , Total Divas , Dancing With The Stars , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.