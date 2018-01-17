Here's a First Look at Zac Efron as Serial Killer Ted Bundy in Upcoming Film

Zac Efron, you're not at East High School anymore.

The former Disney star shared a photo from the set of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, an upcoming psychological thriller about Ted Bundy. Efron was cast as the infamous serial killer last May, and it's obvious he's getting way into character for the big role.

"Meet Ted," the 30-year-old captioned a black and white, behind-the-scenes snapshot. From the looks of it, Zac and the Extremely Wicked crew were recreating the mug shot from Bundy's 1975 arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah. The notoriously charming criminal would ultimately escape from prison twice, and confess to at least 30 homicides before his 1989 execution.