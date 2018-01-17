Watch Liam Payne Sensually Read a Fifty Shades of Grey Passage

We love how impressed @RitaOra was by @LiamPayne's reading of 50 Shades of Grey ?#KISSBreakfast pic.twitter.com/SgvNsjflLa— KISS FM UK (@KissFMUK) January 17, 2018
It's the good kind of Payne!
Liam Payne proved he could make hearts flutter simply reading the phone book when he went on a British radio show and read aloud a passage from one of the Fifty Shades of Grey novels.
The One Directioner, who has a new tune "For You" with Rita Ora in the hotly anticipated Fifty Shades Freed, turned up to the show KISS Breakfast radio show with his musical partner in crime and gave the whole room a taste of his seemingly innate ability to deliver an erotic novel.
As jazzy saxophone music plays in the background, the deep-voiced crooner reads, "Finally, I can sample her….mint and tea. An orchard of mellow fruitfulness. She tastes every bit as good as she looks. Good lord, I’m yearning for her."
The steamy excerpt is from EL James' most recent bondage-tastic page-turner, Darker: Fifty Shades Darker as Told by Christian.
Focus Features
Of course, Ora and was taken aback by his steamy rendition of Christian Grey's inner monologue—she had to cover up her mouth as she was giggling so much.
Afterwards, Ora and the whole room broke out in applause after the soulful recounting.
The clearly impressed Ora then said, "That sounds like one of the best chocolate adverts ever!"
The final installment in the wildly popular erotic romance trilogy in which Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steel (Dakota Johnson) have their long-awaited wedding ceremony and vow exchange—only to soon after be greeted by unexpected dangers.
As to be expected from this book-to-movie franchise, filled with BDSM and all the red rooms you can handle, their honeymoon season doesn't last for long.
Fifty Shades Freed picks up where Fifty Shades Darker left off and will explore what unfolds when Anastasia's life is threatened by her former scorned boss.