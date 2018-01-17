Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Going Back to Treatment 2 Weeks After Leaving

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has shared that she's going back to treatment, just over two weeks after leaving.

The Teen Mom star took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell her followers the news and send a sweet message to both her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and daughter Novalee.

"Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds," Catelynn tweeted. "THANK YOU @TylerBaltierra I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine #KeepTalkingMH."

Catelynn shared with her followers in November that she was seeking professional treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment #makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast," she tweeted. Additionally, Catelynn posted a picture of a tattoo, which said, "My story isn't over yet."

On Thanksgiving day, Tyler took to Twitter and said it would be a "rough" holiday without Catelynn. "My god! My wife looks absolutely beautiful in this #HappyThanksgiving @TeenMom clip! It's going to be a rough holiday without being able to kiss her & tell her how thankful I am for her, but we have a strong resilience crafted by our past, we got this!" Tyler told his followers.

In Dec. 2017, after six weeks of treatment, Catelynn told her followers she was heading home.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their daughter Nova just over five years after placing their first child, Carly, for adoption when they were 16. Two years ago in 2016, Catelynn spent time at a treatment facility in Arizona to treat postpartum depression and anxiety following Novalee's birth.

