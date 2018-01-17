Christina Perri Gives Birth! Singer Welcomes Daughter Carmella With Paul Costabile

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 12:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Payne, MTV EMAs 2017

Watch Liam Payne Sensually Read a Fifty Shades of Grey Passage

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Going Back to Treatment 2 Weeks After Leaving

Camilla Luddington

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Engaged to Matthew Alan

Christina Perri, Paul Costabile, Instagram

Instagram

Christina Perri is a mom! 

The "Jar of Hearts" singer and husband Paul Costabile announced Wednesday via social media that they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Carmella Stanley Costabile.

Paul shared a black and white photo of the family of three cuddling, captioning it, "The greatest gift we've ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can't stop crying!"

What a way to kick off the new year for Christina and Perri, who just last month became husband and wife! The pair tied the knot in New York City on the four-year anniversary of the first time they met. Over the summer, it was revealed they were expecting in early 2018.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Before giving birth, Perri, 31, reflected on her pregnancy with a series of baby bump snapshots from the past nine months. She wrote on Instagram, "growing a baby was nuts! the best, the worst, the most challenging, for sure divine, sometimes scary, totally magical, but no doubt, unforgettable!"

Paul, whose show Beat the Clock premieres Feb. 6 on Universal Kids, couldn't help but gush over his two leading ladies along the way. "So proud of this woman and can't wait!!" he shared online. "I just keep staring at her belly asking the baby 'is it now?....Is it now?!' Presto!"

Well, the time is most certainly now to enjoy every joy parenthood has to offer! 

Congrats, mom and dad. 

(E! and Universal Kids are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.