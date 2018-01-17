Christina Perri Gives Birth! Singer Welcomes Daughter Carmella With Paul Costabile

Christina Perri is a mom!

The "Jar of Hearts" singer and husband Paul Costabile announced Wednesday via social media that they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Carmella Stanley Costabile.

Paul shared a black and white photo of the family of three cuddling, captioning it, "The greatest gift we've ever known !!! Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can't stop crying!"

What a way to kick off the new year for Christina and Perri, who just last month became husband and wife! The pair tied the knot in New York City on the four-year anniversary of the first time they met. Over the summer, it was revealed they were expecting in early 2018.