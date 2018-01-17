Get the First Behind-the-Scenes Look at Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime Show

We're just a few weeks away from Super Bowl LII, and while that may be very exciting for all you football fans, some of us are even more stoked for another reason...
Justin Timberlake's halftime performance!
E! News has the very first, behind-the-scenes look at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, in which we see the 36-year-old superstar focusing all of his efforts into making his performance one to remember.
He's already taken the stage during the Halftime Show twice before—with 'N Sync in 2001 and Janet Jackson in 2004. However, he's looking at this year's show as his first because it marks his very first solo performance.
"I am getting the opportunity to have the stage to myself," he said in the behind-the-scenes clip. "I really am looking at it as my first time."
The video goes on to show us the work he's putting into the show, like working out and constantly meeting with his team to discuss their options.
More than anything, J.T. just wants to give the people 13 minutes of pure fun.
"I believe it's also the place where there's nothing wrong with giving people what they want," he explained. "My biggest challenge is what is my fingerprint on that show come February 4th. It's going to go by quick."
One thing we can count on for sure? A surprise.
"A bit of unknown is what I'm always enthralled by," Timberlake smiled.
Super Bowl LII will air on Sunday, Feb. 4 from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.