Khloe Kardashian: How I Hid My Baby Bump and Told Tristan Thompson I'm Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian was a little nervous to reveal her pregnancy news to Tristan Thompson.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app to recall her conversation with the basketball star after she took a pregnancy test and found out she was expecting her first child.
"Tristan was the one who kept telling me, 'I think you're pregnant,'" Khloe wrote. "He was leaving town to go back to Toronto, and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous, and he was so excited!"
She continued, "Of course, it's such a blessing and such an exciting thing—but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves."
She says Tristan's attitude has also been a big factor in helping with her first baby nerves.
"I'm so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He's helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He's always so reassuring and confident about everything when it comes to our baby," she revealed. "Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me! This process is trying—physically and mentally—but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined."
AKM-GSI
One thing that wasn't as easy was trying to figure out how to hide her baby bump from the public.
"I can't even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol," she wrote. "It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s--t-ton of courage, but it worked!"
Essentially, she followed four rules: A billowy coat, patterns, well-placed accessories and a cinched waistline.
"I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I've worn a million versions of it in the last six months," she explained. "I almost never left home without one! So comfy—and zero eyes on the bump."
When she didn't have a coat, Khloe says "nothing is more distracting than a chic pattern" and a well-placed accessory like "a faux-fur blanket, a giant purse—or both" also does the trick.
Her final tip is all about the waistline.
"I went super girly for Kim's baby shower. Little did everyone know I had a bun in my oven, too!" KoKo wrote. "A cinched waist with a flared, A-line hem is so $$$ for hiding a small bulge. It flows loosely at the exact right spot."
The more you know!
