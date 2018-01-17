Spike TV's Twitter Account Has "Unfiltered" NSFW Meltdown Before Rebrand

It's the end of the Spike era.

Spike is being rebranded as Paramount Network on Jan. 18, so the Spike TV Twitter account decided to have some fun before the channel's date of extinction. "Welp, since I'm outta here anyway I might as well tell you all the things I've been holding in for the past 18 years. Brace yourself bros. S--t's about to get real. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered," the first in a series of tweets read on Tuesday.

Then the account started to spill some #SpikeUnfiltered dirt. "There's a reason all our early shows were CSI, UFC, TNA, MXC, UTI. No one around here knew how to read," another tweet read.