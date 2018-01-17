WAGS Atlanta's C.J. Mosley Opens Up to the Guys About His Relationship With Kesha Norman

C.J. Mosley is going to the guys for some love advice.

In this clip from tonight's WAGS Atlanta, C.J. fills the guys in on the security camera incident and where he and his girl, Kesha Norman, stand now.

"You know we had a little issue with Kesha. She had a camera installed in the socket," C.J. told the guys.

While the camera issue caused a rift in their relationship, Deontay Wilder ensured C.J. that there's nothing wrong with a little space.

"I think everybody go through something, even me and Shuntel go through something where we need our space," Deontay offered. "Some girls get insecure about themselves but you know she love you bro."