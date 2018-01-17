Sarah Jessica Parker Wants Ellen DeGeneres to Play Samantha in Sex and the City 3

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
If Kim Cattrall doesn't want to play Samantha in Sex and the City 3, could Ellen DeGeneres take her place?
Sarah Jessica Parker jokingly proposed the idea on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Back in September, fans' dreams were dashed when DailyMailTV reported a third Sex and the City movie had been scrapped—and it looked like Cattrall's unwillingness to film was to blame.
During Wednesday's episode, DeGeneres asked Parker if she could still make the film with her two other co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
"There's a period of grief, a mourning process, and then perhaps we'll be able to consider, say for instance, you playing Samantha," the Carrie Bradshaw star quipped, spurring a round of applause.
"[She's] so me," DeGeneres joked back. "That's who I identify with on that show."
As the two joked back and forth DeGeneres added, "That is me. I am a sexual beast. I talk about it a lot. I do it a lot. This is a façade. When you meet me as a real person out in the world, this is my talk show persona."
However, if DeGeneres wants to audition for Samantha, she'll have to wait in line. Parker offered the role to Stephen Colbert on a recent episode of The Late Show.
"I'll offer you the same opportunity," Parker told DeGeneres earlier in the episode. "I'll go across the land—any host."
As for whether the third Sex and the City movie is still in the works, Parker said she didn't know. Back in October, Davis suggested there could be hope.
"I'm just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other," the Charlotte actress told E! News at the time. "We still…maybe we'll figure out something to do, I don't know, it would be great."
Watch the video to see a sneak peek of Parker's interview.
To see the full episode, tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show today at 3:00 p.m. EST.