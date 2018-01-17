Nicole Trunfio and Gary Clark Jr. Welcome Baby Girl Gia "Gigi" Leblane Clark

The couple continues, "We are so in love with her and cannot wait for the world to meet her."

The two are also parents to son Zion, who turned 3 a few days ago. Trunfio had recently posed for a series of nude pregnancy photos, which were obtained by E! News.

She has modeled for campaigns by the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino and served as a mentor on the Bravo reality show Make Me a Supermodel. She is currently writing a book about pregnancy and childbirth.

Trufio and Clark, who covered The Beatles' "Come Together" for Justice League, were married in 2016.

In 2015, Trunfio made headlines when she was pictured on the cover of Elle Australia breastfeeding Zion.