Justin Timberlake Admits He "Stumbled" After Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Nipplegate

In addition to discussing the 2004 Super Bowl, Lowe asked the former NSYNC member why he hasn't worked with The Neptunes—Pharell Williams' and Chad Hugo's production duo—since his debut solo album Justified. After asking the host if he wanted the real answer or the "showbiz answer," Timberlake gave it to him straight.

"I was not able to work with Pharrell out of a—and I've got to say this the right way because I don't want to blame anybody for anything but it did change the course of things for a minute," he said. "Everyone remembers Clipse. Clipse was signed to Jive Records, which I was signed to. I don't know what went on with their deal, but I do remember that Pharrell was very adamant about getting them out of the deal. So it became from my understanding, you know, it became challenging for him to work with any Jive artist at that point."

Timberlake then said he was "extremely hurt being caught up in the middle of it;" however, he also said he had "a sh-t load of money stolen from me by somebody else when I was in the group."

"I had already gone through, like, legal troubles and I kind of felt like, you know what, I'm at this point where I feel like I have so much ahead of me, I don't want to be in the middle of the record label and somebody that, you know, I consider a friend," he added. "So, I feel like I kind of removed myself from the situation."