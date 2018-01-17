The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Accused of Cheating on Tori Woodward

Earlier this week, Tori Woodward shared grainy video footage of what appeared to be her Grammy-winning boyfriend, The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall, kissing another woman. Tori shared the CCTV surveillance video on her Instagram Story with the caption, "They'll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought." A few hours later, Tori decided to update her Instagram Story again, this time sending a message to her followers.

"After hours of begging him for scraps of honesty I chipped away just enough to confirm that this is not the first time he's remorsely cheated on me," Tori wrote, accusing him of cheating on her previously with "that 'psycho bitch' from Vegas, the 'lame Instagram model' caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched." E! News has reached out to Alex's rep for comment on Tori's accusations. Tori's note continued, "Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it's not that bad and, in different words, that because he's famous now he has a different rulebook for decency."