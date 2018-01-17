Jack Antonoff Denies Dating Rumors Following Lena Dunham Split

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Rape Foundation
Carry on, everyone, because Jack Antonoff isn't dating anyone new.
That's the message her sent out to his thousands of Twitter followers around midnight on Wednesday, seemingly in reference to recent reports that he's been dating someone else since his December split from longtime girlfriend Lena Dunham. The musician and Girls creator had been dating since 2012.
According to the Grammy winner, the stories just aren't true.
"Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he wrote online. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol."
normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018
As for Dunham, the star addressed the split during an Instagram Live a day after the news broke. "I'm wearing this ring that Jack gave me and I'll always wear it, because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing and it doesn't have to be defined the way we in Western culture define it as beginnings and ends," Lena said during the session.
Meanwhile, it seems the split was amicable. "It was mutual," the insider told E! News. "Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was."
As the source added, "They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on."