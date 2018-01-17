Queer Eye Returns: See the Heartwarming First Trailer for the Netflix Reboot

New crew, new you.

Netflix is about to launch its reboot of Queer Eye, the makeover show that ran for five seasons in the early 2000s on Bravo. It featured a group of five gay men giving complete makeovers to straight men, and the new version is perfectly updated for 2018. As the guys say in the trailer, 10 years later, the fab five are fighting for acceptance instead of tolerance.

The trailer gives us a look at a few of the lucky men whose lives get a bit of a sprucing up, and it's hard not to feel all warm and fuzzy just from the brief look at their transformations and their newfound confidence.

"Gay or straight, a common thread that holds every human together is that we just want to be loved," says design expert Bobby Berk at the end of the promo.