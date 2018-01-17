Ellen Pompeo Extends Grey's Anatomy Contract With Seasons 15 & 16, Producing Roles

The doctor is in—at least for another two seasons of Grey's Anatomy. Ellen Pompeo has signed a new deal to remain with the ABC medical drama for at least two more seasons—should ABC renew the Shonda Rhimes creation—and she's getting new Grey's duties.

According to Deadline, Pompeo will make upwards of $550,000 per episode, making her the highest paid actress on television. The Hollywood Reporter says she'll be making $575,000 an episode, plus a signing bonus and two full backend equity points on the show, totaling $20 million a year. Pompeo will also become producer on Grey's starting midway this season and serve as a co-executive producer on the upcoming untitled Grey's Anatomy spinoff.

Just because she's signed on for two more years that doesn't mean Grey's Anatomy will end after season 16. "I've been saying since season one, ‘We have two more years,'" Pompeo told Deadline.