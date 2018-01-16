Anna Faris Reveals Her ''Key'' to Co-Parenting Son Jack With Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt continue to put their family first.
The actress recently sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall for an exclusive interview about all things co-parenting son Jack Pratt and her latest partnership with KIND Bars, which has a new line of protein-centric snacks.
Pratt filed for divorce from the Mom star in December 2017, four months after the A-list exes first went public with their surprise split. Both Anna and Chris are seeking joint custody of the 5-year-old, and it's obvious they're working together to create a positive future for their only child together.
"He's surrounded by so much love," Faris shared. "We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is."
Anna said they "try to discipline when he's being a little bit naughty," but adds, "I think the key is surrounding him with a lot of joy and happiness, which he has a ton of."
She continued, "I think it's those small moments in life, when your kid says something funny or like for me, I love what I do so I get a kick out of feeling like I nailed a joke well. And family and friends!"
And as the 41-year-old adjusts to life as a single parent, Faris explained just how handy KIND Bars can be when Jack's hunger strikes.
"As a working mom," she said, "you're running around all the time and you're trying to figure out what can my kid eat that's healthy because I guess I'm ‘supposed to do that.' That's why the convenience, and the deliciousness and the healthiness of KIND Bars is why I'm really happy to be working with them."
Anna admitted to not feeling "qualified" to promote KIND Protein (which launches Jan. 17 and touts itself as the first protein bar that tastes nothing like a protein bar) because her favorite foods include French fries, chicken nuggets and cheese burgers, but first became hooked on their products because they "tasted like candy bars."
KIND worked with Anna and Funny or Die to create a video that highlights just how frustrated people are with the current protein bars on the market, and E! News has an exclusive look at the hilarious collab above.
