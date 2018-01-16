Anna Faris Reveals Her ''Key'' to Co-Parenting Son Jack With Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt continue to put their family first.

The actress recently sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall for an exclusive interview about all things co-parenting son Jack Pratt and her latest partnership with KIND Bars, which has a new line of protein-centric snacks.

Pratt filed for divorce from the Mom star in December 2017, four months after the A-list exes first went public with their surprise split. Both Anna and Chris are seeking joint custody of the 5-year-old, and it's obvious they're working together to create a positive future for their only child together.

"He's surrounded by so much love," Faris shared. "We constantly reinforce what a great kid he is."