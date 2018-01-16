Go For the Velcro or Stay Home: LA to Vegas Cast Shares Their Best Travel Advice

Ready for your next vacation?

You will be, after some very expert travel advice from the cast of LA to Vegas. Sure, the raggedy crew and passengers of a flight that only goes back and forth between Los Angeles and Las Vegas might not be the best experts, but there are definitely some good tips here.

For instance, Olivia Macklin, who plays stripper Nicole, recommends a splurge.

"I always say get that TSA pre-check. You're gonna fly right through security," she says. "I get to the airport like 20 minutes before my flight. It's a gift."

That goes nicely with Kim Matula's advice to "keep your shoes on."