Selena Gomez's Mom Told Her Not to Work With Woody Allen: ''It Falls on Deaf Ears''

A girl's gonna do what a girl's gonna do...

On Monday, Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, wrote on her Instagram comments that she told her daughter not to work with Woody Allen on the director's upcoming romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York—but that the songstress wasn't hearing it and will be appear in the film due out later this year.

On Monday, a follower @victorcircus wrote on Teefey's account, "Make Selena write an apology about the woddy Allen film [sic]."

Instead of remaining silent, the hands-on mom, who used to be her daughter's manager responded in a surprisingly candid way, claiming she had a conversation with the "Bad Liar" singer and advised her not to sign on with the controversial movie man, whose adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has accused him of molestation.

Teefey wrote, "Sorry no one can make Selena do anything she doesn't want to. I had a long talk with her about not talking with him and it didn't click."

The 41-year-old continued, "Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all of her own decisions."

Probably what was most surprising about the blunt comments was when Teefey wrote, "No matter how hard you try, it falls on deaf ears."

Meanwhile, Gomez's cast mates Rebecca Hall and Timothée Chalamet announced in Instagram posts in the last week that they regretted their decision to work with the director and that they’ll donate their salaries from the film to support efforts against sexual assault.

The controversial film also stars Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber.