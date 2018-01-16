All the Details on Yara Shahidi's High Trio Ponytail

There's more to Yara Shahidi's hairstyle than meets the eye.

In honor of the 49th NAACP Image Awards, the Grown-ish star appeared on the carpet with an "embellished high trio braided ponytail," created by celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha Johnson.

"The look was actually inspired by the first episode of Grown-ish—Zoey's ponytail," Nai'vasha told E! News.

The hairstyle is a celebration of the actress' transition from supporting actress on black-ish to leading lady on the new college-set television series, a large accomplishment for the 17-year-old star. However, in comparison to the long braid in the series, her red carpet look features three braids with kinky texture.

"I used the kinkiest Marley hair I could find," she shared, gladly revealing the length and texture of the style comes from the hair she added. "I felt like it give it that bit of texture that we don't often see. When we see a braided ponytail on the carpet, we see that straight ponytail that everyone braids, so I wanted to do something different."