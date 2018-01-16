Camila Cabello Hints at Having Someone Special in Her Life: "Now It's a Lot of Lovin'"

The singer also talked about the inspiration behind her song, "In the Dark."
"I wrote, 'In the Dark' after a Grammy party last year. So basically, the song is kind of making an observation from the outside looking in about somebody that I met and that I was kind of having this flirtationship with, and it was like, you know, a famous guy. And I was just kind of noticing that a lot of the times it's this facade with people that are celebrities and they kind of can't turn it off like it's always a performance. You know what I mean?" the singer explains. "It's this mirage, and I don't want to fall in love with a name or just because you're famous or who you are. You know, I want to get to know the real person. Perfection is boring. So basically, that's what that song is about, me wanting to get to know the real person."