Kim Kardashian's Most Memorable Quotes on Motherhood Revealed

As the couples get used to their family of five, we pulled just some of the meaningful things Kim has said about being a mom. It's safe to say it's her greatest title of them all.

"I have such unconditional love for my kids," she previously wrote on her website last summer. "No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life."

While the proud mom has kept her surrogate's pregnancy journey private, Kim hasn't been shy about expressing her joy about motherhood.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kim announced on her app Tuesday morning. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Earlier this morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced the arrival of her third child with Kanye West .





Kim Kardashian on How Motherhood Changed Everything: "It completely changed my life. You have a different set of proprieties," Kim once said in a Mobio Insider Q&A. "Nothing matters except your brand new family."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram



Kim Kardashian on What Motherhood Taught Her: "I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life. My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us," she shared on her website last summer. "There can be ups and downs with kids but no matter what, I always learn so much from them. Being a mom is the most important job I have."

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC



Kim Kardashian on Sharing Family Moments on Social Media: "I try to share my life. I definitely love doing that, but I think I'm a little bit more cautious these days about what I do share," she explained on The View after her Paris robbery. "I've learned through experience that things in real time I might change up a little bit. I might take a photo, save it, post it when I leave the place or when I'm in a different location because I don't think that worked out for me so well when I was posting every last detail."

Article continues below

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock



Kim Kardashian on a Challenging Part About Motherhood: "I took a hiatus after I had the baby, and found it challenging to start working again because I didn't want to spend any time away," she revealed to E! News after the birth of North West. "But you adjust and prioritize, and just figure it out!"

Warner Bros. Television



Kim Kardashian on Telling Her Kids About Her Surrogate: "I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we're celebrating, you know, her, I just want to celebrate the baby," Kim previously shared on The Real. "I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I'm going to explain it to them."

Splash News



Kim Kardashian on Her Surrogate: "I'm like really thankful. Like I'm seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this," she shared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "And I definitely want to keep it private."

Article continues below

Instagram



Kim Kardashian on Breastfeeding in Public: "I know some people find breastfeeding such a private, personal experience, while other people are very open and even breastfeed in public," she wrote on her app in January 2015. "Now that I'm a mom, I say whatever makes you comfortable goes."

Instagram



Kim Kardashian's Thoughts on North West Becoming a Big Sister: "We talk about baby brother all the time. She's so sweet and yesterday she said, ‘Mommy, can I give baby brother a kiss on your tummy?' and she kissed my stomach. She's super sweet. She has a hard time when I hold other babies but she's been getting a little bit better and I'm hoping that with her brother it's a whole new experience." -Kim Kardashian, E! News, November 2015.

Instagram



Kim Kardashian on Being Pregnant Again: "I don't take it for granted. The fact that this is a miracle that's happened and I'm just so blessed to be pregnant again." -Kim Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, September 2015.

Article continues below

AKM-GSI



Kim Kardashian on Her Pregnancy Attitude: "Pregnant KiKi does not play!!!! *BLOOP!*" -Kim Kardashian, Twitter, June 2015.

Instagram



Kim Kardashian's Thoughts on Kanye Being a Dad: "Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for. You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, June 2015.

AKM-GSI



Kim Kardashian Laughs at Pregnancy Rumors: "I secretly loved the rumors I was faking my pregnancy bc I was so skinny! LOL Well can't hide it now! 5 month (20weeks) and 20lbs up." -Kim Kardashian, Twitter, July 2015.

Article continues below

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES



Kim Kardashian's Thoughts on Pregnancy Complications: "You know it was really hard for me to get pregnant so I do feel really blessed that I am pregnant and at the end of the day it is a million times worth it." -Kim Kardashian, E! News, November 2015.

Instagram



Kim Kardashian Shuts Down the Haters: "First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, August 2015.

Courtesy Jason Kempin/Getty Images for LACMA



Kim Kardashian's Thoughts on a Push Present: "This pregnancy, I would love a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker, like the ones I've worn before to the Art + Film Gala. Too much? LOL!" -Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian App, November 2015.

Article continues below

Instagram



Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Biggest Acheivement: "Having my daughter is my biggest achievement. All the things you used to do, you just don't care about anymore. Your child becomes the #1 priority." -Kim Kardashian, Twitter, February 2015.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle



Kim Kardashian Doesn't Mind Posing With Models: "Feeling extra thin with all of the super models! LOL #InStyleAwards" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, October 2015.

Instagram



Kim Kardashian Picks the Perfect Halloween Costume: "Still fits...I think I nailed the Kim K costume!" -Kim Kardashian, Instagram, October 2015.

Article continues below

AKM-GSI



Kim Kardashian Reveals How She & Kanye Feel About Baby No. 2: "We are so beyond excited. I'm a completely different person…If it all went away, and I was just a mom, I would love my life." -Kim Kardashian, Glamour, June 2015.