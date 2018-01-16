Logan Paul Addresses Public Backlash: ''Everyone Deserves Second Chances, Bro''

Hey bros, Logan Paul thinks he deserves a second chance...

Earlier this month, the YouTuber star landed himself in a possibly career-ending controversy after releasing a video which which showed him traveling to Aokigahara, a forest in Japan often referred to as "suicide forest" because hundreds of people have taken their lives there, and filming himself and friends almost giddy when discovering a deceased person who had committed suicide.

Immediately there was an avalanche of anger and outpouring of dismay towards the 22-year-old and his decision to post the video, which was entitled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest…",  to his YouTube channel.

In the video, which many view as "tasteless" and "macabre," Paul said to the camera that finding the body was "a first for me" and that it was "most real vlog I’ve made."

Paul took down the now-deleted video and issued an apology to his millions of fans hours after the Internet exploded in attacks aimed at him. Despite the apology, Paul was fired from his YouTube Red series and Google Preferred announced that it would no longer aggregate Paul's multi-million-subscriber channels for advertisers. 

Paul's been laying low since, but yesterday, the personality was spotted by TMZ at LAX and when a paparazzo asked about the situation, the fallen star said, "Everyone deserves second chances, bro."

When asked about what he's learned from the experience, "Everything. So many things."

As for a lengthier response to all that has happened, the blonde said to the camera man, "It's coming."

 

 

In his original apology, Logan explained to his 3.9 million Twitter followers on Jan. 1, "Let's start with this—I'm sorry. This is a first for me. I've never faced criticism like this before, because I've never made a mistake like this before. I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."

He continued, "I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the Internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That's never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought 'if this video saves just ONE life, it'll be worth it,' I was misguided by shock and awe, as portrayed in the video. I still am."

The apology video entitled "So Sorry" has amassed a whopping 44 million views since it was posted it.

Paul may have said sorry—but a real apology is about amending your behavior with your actions, not your words.

Time will tell if that's the case, just as time will tell if Paul will be forgiven my the mercurial masses...

TAGS/ YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News
