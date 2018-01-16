Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Makeup Artist Reveals How to Get a Red Carpet Glow

Celeb makeup artist Patrick Ta is a red carpet regular.

While you may not see him in front of the cameras, his client roster, which includes Jenna Dewan Tatum, Olivia Munn, Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid (to name a few), is invited to the vast majority of A-list events. Therefore, his schedule is just as packed (if not more) as top celebrities. And, if you're lucky enough to reserve his time, you're sure to end up with a look that lights up the carpet (literally and figuratively).

In honor of the launch of the Cover FX Glitter Drops and Shimmer Veils, the celebrity makeup artist completed a live demonstration using the glitter-infused products and revealed his tips for achieving radiant skin on camera.

"Depending on whether you're going to be on camera or not, I like to apply [highlighter] to the highest, flattest point on your face," the beauty pro suggested while applying the Glitter Drops (a.k.a. Custom Enhancer Drops) in Moonlight to the model's face with a flat brush. "I was so confused when I would do my clients' makeup and I'd put so much highlighter on, but there would be no pay off in the photos. I was applying it to where the cheekbone curved in…but if you apply it right on to the flattest point of the cheekbone, when you turn to the side or if you're walking down the street and the sun hits you, it's the best."