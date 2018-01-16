This Is Us Reveals Crucial Clue About Jack's Death

Anyone else adding batteries to their shopping list right now? (Warning, spoilers ahead for This Is Us' Jan. 16 episode. Do not continue reading if you don't want to be spoiled!)
This Is Us dropped another major clue about Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death tonight, adding more fuel to the fire (too soon?) to the theory that Jack died in the house fire we saw at the end of the season two premiere. While some viewers thought that may have been a red herring, the end of the Jan. 16 episode, "Clooney," seemed to confirm the theory.
Early in the episode, Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) is thrilled when a teenage Kate asks her to go shopping at the mall, with the outing soon turning into a family adventure when Jack wants to go as well. "Can you remind me to pick up batteries?" Rebecca says to Jack in the scene.
Cut to the end of the episode, with the couple relaxing in the couch after dealing with their three teens at the mall, with Jack telling Rebecca he finally wants to pursue his dream of starting his own construction company, The Big Three.
"Hey babe, did we forget something at the mall?" Rebecca asks Jack, who assures her they didn't. As the camera pans away from Jack and Rebecca on the couch, we see the smoke detector...without batteries.
Oof.
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
As we head into the spring, This Is Us will finally reveal how Jack died.
"Before the season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies," recent Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown told E! News. "I won't say too much more about it but there's only eight episodes, it'll happen soon."
So add tissues along with batteries to that list, people.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(NBC and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)