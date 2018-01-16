The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Landed Marisa Tomei Thanks to Elisabeth Moss

When The Handmaid's Tale returns for season two, it'll do so with the help of an Academy Award winner!

As showrunner Bruce Miller revealed during the show's panel during the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour over the holiday weekend, the season's second episode will feature none other than Marisa Tomei in a guest-starring role. Details surrounding her role are, naturally, being kept under wraps, though Miller did reveal that the episode involves the oft-mentioned in season one, but never seen, Colonies, the radiation-soaked wasteland remnants of America.

When E! News' Sibley Scoles sat down with star Elisabeth Moss following the panel, she attempted to get the goods out of the Emmy-winning actress regarding Tomei's appearance. Naturally, she was tight-lipped about specifics, but did reveal that we have her to thank for Tomei's involvement.