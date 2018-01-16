Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Eliza Dushku Courageous for Sharing About Molestation Allegations

Schwarzenegger and Arnold aren't the first cast members to react to the allegations. In an article penned for The Huffington Post, Curtis claimed Dushku confided in her about the allegation a few years ago.

"I was shocked and saddened then and still am today," Curtis wrote.

Cameron also spoke out about the allegations during the Television Critics Association event in Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday

"Directors are historically pretty oblivious to the inter-personal things that are happening on the set, because they're focused on what they're doing creatively, but had I known about there would have been no mercy," he said, according to People. "I have daughters. There really would be no mercy now."

He then added, "Eliza is very brave for speaking up. It's just heartbreaking that it happened to her."