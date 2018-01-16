BREAKING!

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Share First Photos of Their Twins

by Diana Marti | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 10:01 AM

Here's the cutest thing you'll see today! 

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova managed to keep their pregnancy a complete secret, but the "EL Baño" singer just did something unexpected and shared the first photo of one of his twins. 

"My sunshine", he captioned the touching photo with his newborn child. 

An hour later, the former tennis star shared a different photo with the other twin baby along with the same caption, "My sunshine."

In December the couple became parents for the first time and welcomed twins, a boy and a girl. 

According to TMZ, the twins are named Nicholas and Lucy. The former professional tennis player gave birth on December 16, 2017, in Miami. 

This news will come as a surprise to many fans of the low-key couple, who managed to keep the pregnancy private for nine months! Anna, 36, and singer Enrique, 42, have been together for 16 years and are clearly very good at keeping their relationship very private.

The couple met in 2001 when then-20-year-old Anna appeared in 26-year-old Enrique's "Escape" music video. 

"No, no, I've never met her before. But I'm a big fan," Enrique said on MTV's Making the Video 16 years ago. "Ya, I'm sure a lot of guys want to meet her, you know. I'm one of them. She's beautiful, talented, great tennis player. And I'm sure she's going to be great in the video."

The two then began dating and over the years, there's been speculation that couple tied the knot. But they've yet to ever confirm the marriage news.

Anna shared a rare moment of her relationship with Enrique when she posted a photo with him on Instagram in June 2016. Two months later, Enrique hinted at marriage in an interview with E! News.

"I don't believe you need a piece of paper to show you love someone," he told us at the time. And when asked about plans to tie the knot he replied, "Who knows what the future holds...or the past...haha."

