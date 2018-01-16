Matt Damon Apologizes for Sexual Misconduct Comments

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 9:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Catherine Zeta Jones, Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones on Michael Douglas Sexual Misconduct Allegations: "There Was No Other Way Than to Be Preemptive"

The Handmaid's Tale, Elisabeth Moss, Marisa Tomei

The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Landed Marisa Tomei Thanks to Elisabeth Moss

Randall Emmett, Lala Kent

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Not Engaged to Randall Emmett Despite Ring Photo

Matt Damon is apologizing for his controversial sexual misconduct comments.

Back in December, the "Downsizing" actor first came under fire after statements he made on an episode of ABC News' Popcorn With Peter Travers. Talking about the recent sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, Damon said, "There's a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated, without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?"

And then just a week later, Damon was criticized again for his comments that he made to Business Insider about Hollywood's sexual misconduct allegations.

Read

Matt Damon Criticized Again for Latest Sexual Misconduct Comments

Matt Damon

Matt Carr/Getty Images

"We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s--tload of guys—the preponderance of men I've worked with—who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected," Damon shared with the publication. "If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that."

On Tuesday, Damon appeared on Today and addressed his previous comments with Kathie Lee Gifford.

"I really wish I'd listened a lot more before I weighed in on this," Damon said Tuesday. "I don't want to further anybody's pain with anything that I do or say. So for that I am really sorry."

Talking about the #Times Up Movement, Damon shared, "A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they're doing and want to be a part of that change and want to go along for the ride, but I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while."

Watch the video above to see Damon's interview on Today.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Matt Damon , Controversy , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.