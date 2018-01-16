BRAND NEW
Kim Kardashian's Bumpy Road to Baby No. 3: Pregnancy Health Scares, Surrogacy & More

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 9:30 AM

Baby No.3 is here for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and boy, was it a bumpy road!

From dealing with placenta accreta after she gave birth to North West to suffering from preeclampsia while pregnant with Saint West, Kim's been through the ringer when it comes to carrying those cute babies! Luckily, Kimye did their research and now they're "really thankful" they went down the surrogacy route to complete their family of five.

While we patiently await all the must-see pics of their baby girl, let's take a look back at the journey Kim took to get here!

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim Announces First Her Pregnancy

In December 2012, Kim announced her first pregnancy with then-boyfriend, Kanye West. The future parents were congratulated by friends and family, with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian tweeting,  "Been wanting to shout from the rooftops with joy and now I can! Another angel to welcome to our family."

Kim Kardashian, Brody Jenner, Upfronts

AKM-GSI

Kim Struggles With Health Issues While Pregnant

Kim suffered health scares early on in her first pregnancy. Kim documented the scary moment in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "It hurts so badly," Kim cried as she lied in the doctor's office. "I can never do this again."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim Shows Off Baby Bump At Met Ball

In May 2013, Kim showed off her bump at fashion's biggest night. After walking the red carpet, Kanye serenaded his very-pregnant love, singing, "You're so awesome!"

Baby North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim and Kanye Welcome Their First Child, Daughter, North West

After months of anticipation, on June 15th, 2013, Kim celebrated the birth of her first child, daughter North West, by sharing a picture she captioned, "North," on her Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim Confirms Her Second Pregnancy

In May 2015, Kim confirmed that baby No. 2 was on its way in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "I just got the blood test back, and I am pregnant!" Kim—beaming ear-to-ear—exclaimed to sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim Celebrates Her Baby Shower For Baby No. 2

In October 2015, Kim geared up for her little boy with a camp-inspired baby shower!

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim Shares Photo of Baby No.2 Saint West

On December 5th, 2015, Kim and Kanye welcomed their son, Saint West, into the world with a short, but sweet message, "KANYE AND I WELCOME OUR BABY BOY!" Kim revealed on her website and app.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim and Kanye Worked To Save Their Marriage After Paris Robbery

Kim and Kanye worked to save their marriage after the Paris robbery in October 2016 and Kanye's breakdown just a month later. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim said she was a different person now,"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I'm such a different person."

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim Wants Child No. 3

By March 2017, Kim was ready for baby No. 3. Kim expressed her desire for another child on the last season of Keep Up With the Kardashians,"I'm going to try to have one more baby," Kim revealed.

Kim Kardashian, The Real

Warner Bros. Television

Kim Seriously Considers Surrogacy After Doctors Vote Against Pregnancy

After her doctors told her it wasn't safe to get pregnant, Kim explored the idea of surrogacy and documented the process on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kim confessed.

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1410

E!

Kim Hires a Surrogate For Baby No. 3

By June 2017, Kim was ready to move forward with hiring a surrogate. Kim opened up about the surrogacy process on this season of Keep Up With the Kardashians, "I'm like really thankful. Like I'm seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don't want people to find my surrogate," Kim revealed.

Kim Kardashian, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Kim Plays Coy As Rumors of Baby No. 3 Swirl

Kim addressed the rumors about a potential third child while at New York Fashion Week in September 2017, "I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything," she shared with E! News. "So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will."

KUWTK 1410, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

E!

Kim Confirms Baby No. 3

Later that month, Kim confirmed that baby No. 3 was on the way. On this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed to sister Khloe Kardashian that the embryo implantation was successful and the surrogate she and Kanye hired was pregnant, "What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim asks. "The person's pregnant?" Khloe asks before Kim announces, "We're having a baby!" 

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Kanye West

Kim Celebrates Baby Shower For Baby No. 3

In November 2017, Kim celebrated baby No.3, with a "Tea for 3" cherry-blossomed themed baby shower

Kim Kardashian, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

It's A Girl! Kim Reveals The Sex of Baby No. 3

Just days after the the baby shower, Kim accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of baby No. 3 while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show,"We had a baby shower over the weekend. People brought toys and gifts. She [North West] was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mom, Baby Sister's not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I'll play with them and just make sure they're OK for Baby Sister,'" Kim told Ellen.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

She's Here

On Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT, Kimye's little girl was born. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," Kim wrote on her app. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

