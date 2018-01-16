Kim Kardashian's Bumpy Road to Baby No. 3: Pregnancy Health Scares, Surrogacy & More

While we patiently await all the must-see pics of their baby girl, let's take a look back at the journey Kim took to get here!

Baby No.3 is here for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and boy, was it a bumpy road!





Kim Announces First Her Pregnancy In December 2012, Kim announced her first pregnancy with then-boyfriend, Kanye West. The future parents were congratulated by friends and family, with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian tweeting, "Been wanting to shout from the rooftops with joy and now I can! Another angel to welcome to our family."

Kim Struggles With Health Issues While Pregnant Kim suffered health scares early on in her first pregnancy. Kim documented the scary moment in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "It hurts so badly," Kim cried as she lied in the doctor's office. "I can never do this again."





Kim Shows Off Baby Bump At Met Ball In May 2013, Kim showed off her bump at fashion's biggest night. After walking the red carpet, Kanye serenaded his very-pregnant love, singing, "You're so awesome!"

Kim and Kanye Welcome Their First Child, Daughter, North West After months of anticipation, on June 15th, 2013, Kim celebrated the birth of her first child, daughter North West, by sharing a picture she captioned, "North," on her Instagram page.





Kim Celebrates Her Baby Shower For Baby No. 2 In October 2015, Kim geared up for her little boy with a camp-inspired baby shower!

Kim Shares Photo of Baby No.2 Saint West On December 5th, 2015, Kim and Kanye welcomed their son, Saint West, into the world with a short, but sweet message, "KANYE AND I WELCOME OUR BABY BOY!" Kim revealed on her website and app.





Kim and Kanye Worked To Save Their Marriage After Paris Robbery Kim and Kanye worked to save their marriage after the Paris robbery in October 2016 and Kanye's breakdown just a month later. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim said she was a different person now,"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I'm such a different person."





Kim Wants Child No. 3 By March 2017, Kim was ready for baby No. 3. Kim expressed her desire for another child on the last season of Keep Up With the Kardashians,"I'm going to try to have one more baby," Kim revealed.

Kim Seriously Considers Surrogacy After Doctors Vote Against Pregnancy After her doctors told her it wasn't safe to get pregnant, Kim explored the idea of surrogacy and documented the process on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kim confessed.

Kim Hires a Surrogate For Baby No. 3 By June 2017, Kim was ready to move forward with hiring a surrogate. Kim opened up about the surrogacy process on this season of Keep Up With the Kardashians, "I'm like really thankful. Like I'm seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don't want people to find my surrogate," Kim revealed.

Kim Plays Coy As Rumors of Baby No. 3 Swirl Kim addressed the rumors about a potential third child while at New York Fashion Week in September 2017, "I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything," she shared with E! News. "So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will."

Kim Confirms Baby No. 3 Later that month, Kim confirmed that baby No. 3 was on the way. On this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed to sister Khloe Kardashian that the embryo implantation was successful and the surrogate she and Kanye hired was pregnant, "What happens every time I say, 'Guess what?'" Kim asks. "The person's pregnant?" Khloe asks before Kim announces, "We're having a baby!"





Kim Celebrates Baby Shower For Baby No. 3 In November 2017, Kim celebrated baby No.3, with a "Tea for 3" cherry-blossomed themed baby shower.

It's A Girl! Kim Reveals The Sex of Baby No. 3 Just days after the the baby shower, Kim accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of baby No. 3 while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show,"We had a baby shower over the weekend. People brought toys and gifts. She [North West] was opening them all up the next day and she said, 'Mom, Baby Sister's not here. I think I need all of her toys in my room. I'll play with them and just make sure they're OK for Baby Sister,'" Kim told Ellen.

