2018 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Moments You Didn't See on TV

There are just some moments the cameras miss.

Such was the case Monday night at the annual NAACP Image Awards, hosted once again this year by black-ish actor Anthony Anderson and packed with a star-studded audience of celebrated nominees.

While fans watched from home as Angela Robinson, Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe and Tracee Ellis Rosshelped open the show with a moving tribute to the Time's Up movement, as Daniel Kaluuya was named Outstanding Actor for his performance in Get Out, as Ava DuVernay was honored as the NAACP Entertainer of the Year and as Andra Day serenaded the crowd, there were some moments those sitting on their couches couldn't catch. Fortunately, we have the inside scoop from Monday's main event.