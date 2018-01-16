PBS Series #MeToo, Now What? Aims to Go Beyond the Sexual Harassment Headlines and Examine What's Next

PBS is taking a look at the #MeToo movement with a new five-part series, #MeToo, Now What? executive produced and hosted by Zainab Salbi. Announced by PBS at the 2018 TCA winter press tour, the half-hour series aims to go beyond the headlines about sexual harassment and will ask how we got here and how we as a society moves forward.

"In order for this conversation to create true cultural change, we must talk with the man on the street, in our lives, our colleagues and friends," Salbi said in a statement. "Equally, we need to have the conversation with the women in our lives to examine why, when we've seen sexual misconduct, we've often looked the other way when it didn't impact us directly."