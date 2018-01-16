Heather Matarazzo Is Engaged to Heather Turman

Heather Matarazzo is engaged!

The Princess Diaries actress proposed to comedian Heather Turman on Jan. 11. The happy couple announced the news via Instagram on Monday and shared pictures from the beachside proposal. 

"We kept it to ourselves for a few days, but it's official! I'm engaged to the absolute, unequivocal love of my life," Turman wrote on Instagram. "I never knew I could find someone that matches me the way she does, in all ways... always. If Hollywood is my pyramids, then she is my Fatima. This is it.  #whenyouknowyouknow #secondtimesacharm." 

Matarazzo captioned the photos with a quote from The Alchemist

"'There is only that moment, and the incredible certainty that everything under the sun has been written by one hand only," she wrote. "It is the hand that evokes love, and creates a twin soul for every person in the world. Without such love, ones dreams would have no meaning.' - The Alchemist." 

She also wrote, "We kept this to ourselves for a few days, but on 1-11, I asked.....and she said yes. To death and back, I love you, Turman. #twinflame #engaged #thealchemist."

In addition, Matarazzo tweeted the news along with a quote.

Matarazzo and Turman worked together on the comedy Stuck in 2016. Matarazzo starred in the film while Turman served as writer and producer. However, the two soon formed a romantic relationship. On June 12, 2017, Matarazzo shared a picture of the couple and wrote "This is the [heart] of my life #happypride."

 

Turman also reflected on the history of their relationship in an August Instagram post.

"Full circle with this woman," she wrote. "We wrote, produced and co-directed a series of 8 episodes of content, 24-pages in 3 days with 2 crew members a sound guy, and no additional hands. It was an insane amount of work, yet working with her couldn't be easier. We share the exact same vision, and have such a mutual respect for one another. I trust her eye and ear completely, and I know she trusts mine too. I love watching what she brings to the table creatively. She's like the Joel to my Ethan Cohen—only we share a first name and not a last, because we aren't related, and thank the f--kin Universe for that!! @heathermatarazzo you are my soulmate."

Matarazzo was previously engaged to Caroline Murphy. However, the two called off their engagement about four years later in 2012.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

