Sharon Stone Laughs for 10 Seconds Over Sexual Harassment Question

Stone is a supporter of the Time's Up movement, and like many of her peers, she wore black in solidarity at the 2018 Golden Globes. "We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation, and women so often lose their own identity to the identity of the man that they're with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they're with," she said. At last, the actress said, "We're starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered, or powerful, or valuable."

In the same segment, the twice-divorced actress said "real" relationships are "pretty hard to come by," but she'd rather be alone than lose her identity. "I just was not the girl who was told that a man would ever define me," she said. "It was that if I wanted to have a man in my life, it would be for partnership. It wouldn't be an arrangement; it would be an actual relationship."