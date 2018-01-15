John Cena and Nikki Bella Celebrate at Engagement Party

John Cena and Nikki Bella are one step closer to walking down the aisle.

The WWE stars celebrated with their loved ones at an engagement party on Saturday, nine months after he proposed.

"Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families," Cena tweeted. "I love you Nicole, you've made me realize the importance of togetherness."

Bella replied, "Aww my Love... It was so magical. Love you too John. "

He had proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Total Bellas star at WrestleMania 33 last year. Cena and Bella, who have been together for about six years, have not revealed their wedding date.