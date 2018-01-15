Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Celebrate Baby Shower

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 15, 2018 1:44 PM

Another Bachelor in Paradise baby is on her way! 

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass gathered their closest family and friends (including members of Bachelor Nation, of course) to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their little girl. The fun-filled baby shower, which was held over the weekend in Nashville, Tenn., was documented on social media. 

"Yesterday was the most enchanting celebration for Little Bella. We were surrounded by love and laughter from friends and family in a whimsical fairly land," Carly shared on Instagram with a collage of photos from the celebration. "We are now fully stocked with floral headbands, fairy dolls, soft pink swaddles, swings, bouncers, indies, and hand made wall hangings. I would say she's about ready to greet the world. Dress is from @asos_maternity." 

Former contestants from the ABC dating competition series who attended the shower included Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jade Tolbert (plus her baby girl) and Juelia Kinney

The reality TV stars found love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, ultimately returning to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for a wedding ceremony that was televised in June 2017 and officiated by host Chris HarrisonWells Adams served as a groomsmen, while Carly's best friend from her season of The Bachelor Jade Tolbert was a bridesmaid. Other Bachelor stars that attended included Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi

As they later revealed, Carly took a pregnancy test before walking down the aisle and found out she was expecting! "We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family," Bass told E! News. "We wanted to start having children quickly.... and mission accomplished."

The lovebirds announced Carly, 32, was pregnant with a baby girl in August, and Evan's two sons from a previous relationship joined in for the heartwarming gender reveal

Evan shared at the time, "We are absolutely out of our minds with happiness. Our whole family was hoping for a girl and it's a dream come true. When we found out we both started crying our eyes out with tears of happiness. We are already planning an all pink room. The boys freaked out. Also, I was feeling extremely lucky so I went out and bought a lottery ticket for the first time since I was 18. I didn't win so I guess I'm not that lucky."

Carly and Evan, we can't wait to meet your baby girl named Isabella Evelyn Bass.

