NAACP Image Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

And the winner is….

Many Hollywood stars spent the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday heading to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.

The annual telecast celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film. In addition, the show honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

For this year's show, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson returned as host where he helped lead a night of performances from Common and Andra Day.

And for those who were unable to watch the show, you're in luck. We kept track of all the winners including Danny Glover who took home the 2018 President's Award. Take a look at the complete list below and congratulations to all!