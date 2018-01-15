Lifetime to Create TV Movie About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Romance

Lifetime is planning on creating a TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship called Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, Lifetime's head of programming Liz Gateley mentioned the film at the Television Critics Association event on Sunday. The media outlet claimed the film will give a timeline of the couple's relationship—portraying everything from the moment they met, to the early stages of their courtship to the global media attention surrounding their romance.

As for who will play Markle and Harry, Deadline wrote that the film is still casting. It also reported that Menhaj Huda will direct the movie and that Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss will executive produce the film. However, the media outlet claimed the movie does not have a premiere date at this time.