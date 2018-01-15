Lifetime to Create TV Movie About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Romance

Lifetime is planning on creating a TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship called Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story.
According to Deadline, which broke the news, Lifetime's head of programming Liz Gateley mentioned the film at the Television Critics Association event on Sunday. The media outlet claimed the film will give a timeline of the couple's relationship—portraying everything from the moment they met, to the early stages of their courtship to the global media attention surrounding their romance.
As for who will play Markle and Harry, Deadline wrote that the film is still casting. It also reported that Menhaj Huda will direct the movie and that Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss will executive produce the film. However, the media outlet claimed the movie does not have a premiere date at this time.
This isn't the first time Lifetime has created a movie based on a royal romance. The network also released the TV movie William & Kate back in 2011 about Prince William and Kate Middleton. Camilla Luddington played the Duchess of Cambridge while Nico Evers-Swindell played the Duke of Cambridge. The film premiered the same month as their royal wedding in April of that year.
If Lifetime decides to follow suit and release the film before Markle and Harry say "I do," it will only have a few months to do so. The former Suits star and the prince are scheduled to tie the knot May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
