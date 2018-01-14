Naya Rivera All Smiles at First Public Event Since Domestic Battery Arrest

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
She isn't letting her personal problems get her down!
Less than two months after being arrested for domestic battery, Naya Rivera was all smiles on Saturday night when she attended the YouTube portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.
The 31-year-old actress was dressed in a rockin' band t-shirt, glittering miniskirt and knee-high leather boots for the red carpet appearance.
The former Glee star was at the end to promote a new YouTube show Step Up: High Water.
In addition to posing on the red carpet, the actress did a Q&A with director Adam Shankman and Holly Sorenson, the show's creator.
This event marks her first public appearance since she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery on Nov. 25, 2017, following an alleged altercation with her husband of three years, Ryan Dorsey.
In December, E! News confirmed that the actress had refiled for divorce from her estranged husband.
According to court documents, Naya cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. In addition, the actress asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son Josey.
In the documents, Naya lists the date of separation as November 24 or one day before she was arrested for allegedly assaulting Ryan.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, police responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in West Virginia.
According to police, Ryan claimed that Naya struck him in the head and face. The officer saw minor injuries consistent with his statement. Ryan also showed deputies a video made during the incident.
"This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I," Ryan shared on Twitter after the drama. "This isn't some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially 'the media' please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated."
He added, "Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love."