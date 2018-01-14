Dennis Rodman Arrested for a DUI in Newport Beach

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jan. 14, 2018 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mario Testino, Bruce Weber

Anna Wintour Responds to Mario Testino and Bruce Weber Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Baby, Doll

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal Baby's Name

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Mandy Teefey

Selena Gomez's Mom "Not Happy" About Justin Bieber Reunion

Dennis Rodman

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Dennis Rodman was arrested for DUI in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday, E! News can confirm.

The Newport Beach police confirmed to E! News that the 56-year-old former basketball star was released on his own recognizance about 7 hours after his arrest.

TMZ reported that NBA Hall of Famer was driving in Newport Beach when cops pulled him over for a traffic violation around 11 p.m.

The outlet also reports that at the time police administered a field sobriety test and that he failed it.

This is not the first time that Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of a DUI. The was arrested for a DUI in California back on Dec. 22, 1999.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year pled guilty in his previous DUI case and had to attend a three-month alcohol program and pay an estimated $2,000 in fines, reported ABC News at the time.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Following his most recent arrest, Rodman's rep says that the hoopster will be going to rehab following the arrest, according to TMZ.

Rodman shot to fame in the '90s for his big and bold moves on and off the court. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and was briefly married to Carmen Electra from 1998-1999.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sports , Arrests , DUI
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.