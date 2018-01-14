Dennis Rodman Arrested for a DUI in Newport Beach

Dennis Rodman was arrested for DUI in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday, E! News can confirm.

The Newport Beach police confirmed to E! News that the 56-year-old former basketball star was released on his own recognizance about 7 hours after his arrest.

TMZ reported that NBA Hall of Famer was driving in Newport Beach when cops pulled him over for a traffic violation around 11 p.m.

The outlet also reports that at the time police administered a field sobriety test and that he failed it.

This is not the first time that Rodman has been arrested on suspicion of a DUI. The was arrested for a DUI in California back on Dec. 22, 1999.

The five-time NBA champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year pled guilty in his previous DUI case and had to attend a three-month alcohol program and pay an estimated $2,000 in fines, reported ABC News at the time.