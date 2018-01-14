Anna Wintour Responds to Mario Testino and Bruce Weber Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Anna Wintour has announced that Condé Nast is putting its working relationship with famed celebrity photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber on hold in wake of sexual misconduct allegations made against them.

Vogue's editor in chief and Condé Nast's artistic director made her comments in a message posted on the magazine's website on Saturday after The New York Times reported that 13 male assistants and models claimed Testino subjected them to sexual advances and that 15 current and former male models claimed Weber exhibited coercive sexual behavior, often during photo shoots. Both photographers have denied the allegations.

"Both are personal friends of mine who have made extraordinary contributions to Vogue and many other titles at Condé Nast over the years, and both have issued objections or denials to what has emerged," Wintour said in her statement. "I believe strongly in the value of remorse and forgiveness, but I take the allegations very seriously, and we at Condé Nast have decided to put our working relationship with both photographers on hold for the foreseeable future."