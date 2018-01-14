Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Sends Natalia Dyer a Sweet Birthday Message

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton took to Instagram this weekend to pen a sweet birthday tribute to girlfriend and onscreen love interest Natalia Dyer.

The actress turned 23 on Saturday. Heaton, also 23, posted what appeared to be an old photo of her smiling while holding a piece of cake, along with a throwback message.

"Happy 21st birthday!" he wrote. "@nattyiceofficial I hope it's a great one and I'm stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it's gonna be great."

Heaton and Dyer—who unlike her appearance in his photo, now sports blond hair—play Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler on the '80s-themed supernatural series, whose second season was released on Netflix in October.

After more than a year of sparking romance rumors, they made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple in December at the 2017 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London.